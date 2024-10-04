Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, HD, HZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 11,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 30,180 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

And MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) saw options trading volume of 2,058 contracts, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

