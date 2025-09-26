Markets
BHVN

Notable Friday Option Activity: BHVN, F, G

September 26, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 13,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,900 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 290,007 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 46,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) options are showing a volume of 10,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of G's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of G. Below is a chart showing G's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, F options, or G options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DVN Stock Predictions
 UACL Insider Buying
 IAS Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DVN Stock Predictions-> UACL Insider Buying-> IAS Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHVN
F
G

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.