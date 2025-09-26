Notable Friday Option Activity: BHVN, F, G

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 290,007 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 46,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) options are showing a volume of 10,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of G's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of G. Below is a chart showing G's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, F options, or G options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
