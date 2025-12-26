Markets
BHVN

Notable Friday Option Activity: BHVN, AVGO, GOOGL

December 26, 2025 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 15,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,200 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 217,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 16,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 170,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 15,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, AVGO options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 OCUL market cap history
 FLME Insider Buying
 FANG Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
OCUL market cap history-> FLME Insider Buying-> FANG Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHVN
AVGO
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.