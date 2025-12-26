Notable Friday Option Activity: BHVN, AVGO, GOOGL

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 217,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 16,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 170,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 15,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, AVGO options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
