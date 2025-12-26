Notable Friday Option Activity: BHVN, AVGO, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 15,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,200 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 217,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 16,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 170,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 15,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

