Notable Friday Option Activity: BE, NN, VRT

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 7,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,800 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 44,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 2,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
