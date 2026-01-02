Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BE, NN, VRT

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 78,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.5% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,100 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 7,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,800 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 44,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 2,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, NN options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

