Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, MS, INTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 17,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 3,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 36,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

