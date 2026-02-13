Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, MS, INTU

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 36,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, MS options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Stocks To Watch
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WQGA
HLN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.