Notable Friday Option Activity: BAND, GLOB, DNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND), where a total of 1,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 324,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) options are showing a volume of 3,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB) saw options trading volume of 21,523 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of DNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of DNB. Below is a chart showing DNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAND options, GLOB options, or DNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

