Notable Friday Option Activity: BAND, GLOB, DNB

Globant SA (Symbol: GLOB) options are showing a volume of 3,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of GLOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of GLOB. Below is a chart showing GLOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB) saw options trading volume of 21,523 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of DNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of DNB. Below is a chart showing DNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAND options, GLOB options, or DNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding KEJI
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCHZ
ELR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.