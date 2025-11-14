Markets
AXP

Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, OXY, RDDT

November 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 13,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 50,342 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,100 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 30,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 1,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,600 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, OXY options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

