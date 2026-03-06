Notable Friday Option Activity: AVTR, GOOGL, AVBP

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 286,878 contracts, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 21,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And ArriVent Biopharma Inc (Symbol: AVBP) options are showing a volume of 3,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of AVBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of AVBP. Below is a chart showing AVBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
