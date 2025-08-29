Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, SMCI, MTCH

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 411,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 49,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 38,943 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 19,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, SMCI options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ITACU Historical Stock Prices
SEED Split History
Institutional Holders of AFCB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.