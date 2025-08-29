Markets
AVGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, SMCI, MTCH

August 29, 2025 — 02:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 239,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 25,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 411,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 49,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 38,943 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 19,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

