Markets
AVGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, OXY, HOOD

February 27, 2026 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 154,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 9,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 78,859 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 13,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 212,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 10,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, OXY options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen
 Institutional Holders of AME
 DIN YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen-> Institutional Holders of AME-> DIN YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
OXY
HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.