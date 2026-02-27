Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, OXY, HOOD

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 78,859 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 13,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 212,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 10,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
