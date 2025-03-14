Notable Friday Option Activity: ASTS, TGTX, ROOT

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 12,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 3,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, TGTX options, or ROOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
