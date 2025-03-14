News & Insights

Markets
ASTS

Notable Friday Option Activity: ASTS, TGTX, ROOT

March 14, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 60,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 5,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,600 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 12,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) options are showing a volume of 3,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, TGTX options, or ROOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield REITs
 WULF market cap history
 NVVE market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield REITs-> WULF market cap history-> NVVE market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
TGTX
ROOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.