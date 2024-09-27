Notable Friday Option Activity: ASTS, NET, TOST

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 12,211 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 29,132 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
