Notable Friday Option Activity: ASTS, NET, TOST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total of 104,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 4,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 12,211 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,400 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 29,132 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, NET options, or TOST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.