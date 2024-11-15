News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: ASTS, FL, C

November 15, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total of 112,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 25,578 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 8,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,900 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 134,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 23,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500

