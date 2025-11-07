Notable Friday Option Activity: ASGN, SOUN, AVGO

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 470,709 contracts, representing approximately 47.1 million underlying shares or approximately 115.3% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 68,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 244,597 contracts, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 10,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASGN options, SOUN options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
