ASGN

Notable Friday Option Activity: ASGN, SOUN, AVGO

November 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN), where a total of 9,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 900,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.3% of ASGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 665,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of ASGN. Below is a chart showing ASGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 470,709 contracts, representing approximately 47.1 million underlying shares or approximately 115.3% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 68,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 244,597 contracts, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 10,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASGN options, SOUN options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
