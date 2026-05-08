Notable Friday Option Activity: APP, GME, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 84,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 193.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026 , with 5,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 188,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 15,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 48,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, GME options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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