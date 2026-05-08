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APP

Notable Friday Option Activity: APP, GME, CRWD

May 08, 2026 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 84,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 193.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 5,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 188,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 15,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 48,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, GME options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Latest 13F Filings
 STLD Videos
 Preferred Crosses Below Par

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Latest 13F Filings-> STLD Videos-> Preferred Crosses Below Par-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
GME
CRWD

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