Notable Friday Option Activity: APP, DAL, WFC

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 35,287 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 64,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, DAL options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MMC Split History
Institutional Holders of RPAY
Institutional Holders of PDI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.