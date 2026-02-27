Markets
APP

Notable Friday Option Activity: APP, DAL, WFC

February 27, 2026 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 37,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 35,287 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 64,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, DAL options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MMC Split History
 Institutional Holders of RPAY
 Institutional Holders of PDI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MMC Split History-> Institutional Holders of RPAY-> Institutional Holders of PDI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
DAL
WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.