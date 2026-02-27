Notable Friday Option Activity: APP, DAL, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 37,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 35,287 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 64,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, DAL options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.