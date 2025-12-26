Notable Friday Option Activity: APP, AMZN, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 20,421 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 209,807 contracts, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 25,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 9,221 contracts, representing approximately 922,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

