Notable Friday Option Activity: APP, AMZN, FSLR

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 209,807 contracts, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 25,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 9,221 contracts, representing approximately 922,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, AMZN options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: XLE Options Chain
NORW Dividend History
RIMG Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.