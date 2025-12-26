Markets
APP

Notable Friday Option Activity: APP, AMZN, FSLR

December 26, 2025 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 20,421 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 209,807 contracts, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 25,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 9,221 contracts, representing approximately 922,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, AMZN options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 XLE Options Chain
 NORW Dividend History
 RIMG Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
XLE Options Chain-> NORW Dividend History-> RIMG Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
AMZN
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.