Notable Friday Option Activity: APLD, NFE, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total of 216,106 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 13,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) options are showing a volume of 54,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 31,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 10,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLD options, NFE options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

