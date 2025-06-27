Notable Friday Option Activity: APGE, SATS, M

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 25,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,400 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 34,558 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 961,400 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
