Notable Friday Option Activity: APGE, SATS, M

June 27, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE), where a total of 3,835 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 804,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,700 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 25,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,400 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 34,558 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 961,400 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APGE options, SATS options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

