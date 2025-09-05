Markets
ANET

Notable Friday Option Activity: ANET, RUN, MA

September 05, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 34,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 84,420 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,200 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 10,623 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, RUN options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PSEC Videos
 Funds Holding MZZ
 Citizens Earnings History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PSEC Videos-> Funds Holding MZZ-> Citizens Earnings History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANET
RUN
MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.