Notable Friday Option Activity: ANET, RUN, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 34,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 6,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 84,420 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,200 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 10,623 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, RUN options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

