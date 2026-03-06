Markets
AMZN

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TDG, GOOG

March 06, 2026 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 395,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 66.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 42,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,813 contracts, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares or approximately 52% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 123,539 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 12,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, TDG options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GTXI Split History
 Institutional Holders of DMAT
 ROX Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GTXI Split History-> Institutional Holders of DMAT-> ROX Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
TDG
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.