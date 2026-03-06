Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TDG, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 395,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 66.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 42,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,813 contracts, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares or approximately 52% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 123,539 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 12,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, TDG options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

