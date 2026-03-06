Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TDG, GOOG

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,813 contracts, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares or approximately 52% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 123,539 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 12,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, TDG options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GTXI Split History
Institutional Holders of DMAT
ROX Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.