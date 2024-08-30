News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMRC, LW, PMT

August 30, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC), where a total volume of 1,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of AMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of AMRC. Below is a chart showing AMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 11,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) saw options trading volume of 3,026 contracts, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMRC options, LW options, or PMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

