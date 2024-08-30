Notable Friday Option Activity: AMRC, LW, PMT

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 11,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) saw options trading volume of 3,026 contracts, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
