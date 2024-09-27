News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMR, GCT, SBUX

September 27, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 1,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 122,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

GigaCloud Technology Inc (Symbol: GCT) options are showing a volume of 7,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 738,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of GCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of GCT. Below is a chart showing GCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 43,956 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

