Notable Friday Option Activity: AMR, BA, CW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 1,572 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.5% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 72,965 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 6,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) saw options trading volume of 2,683 contracts, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of CW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,800 underlying shares of CW. Below is a chart showing CW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMR options, BA options, or CW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

