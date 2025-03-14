News & Insights

Markets
AMGN

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, LLY, CRK

March 14, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 19,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 23,259 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) options are showing a volume of 15,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,100 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, LLY options, or CRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GPAC
 GES Next Dividend Date
 TNXP Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GPAC-> GES Next Dividend Date-> TNXP Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
LLY
CRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.