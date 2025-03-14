Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, LLY, CRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 19,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 23,259 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) options are showing a volume of 15,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,100 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

