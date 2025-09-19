Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, FTNT, NOW

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 35,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,700 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $965 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $965 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, FTNT options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Historical Stock Price
EDEN Average Annual Return
TRUP YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.