Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, FTNT, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 16,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 35,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,700 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $965 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $965 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, FTNT options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

