Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, DAL, GDDY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 13,443 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 58,807 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 7,202 contracts, representing approximately 720,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,900 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, DAL options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.