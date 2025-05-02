Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, DAL, GDDY

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 58,807 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 7,202 contracts, representing approximately 720,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,900 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
