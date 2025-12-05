Markets
AMD

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, ORCL, SOFI

December 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 636,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 63.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 68,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 284,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 26,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 863,628 contracts, representing approximately 86.4 million underlying shares or approximately 119% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 42,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Also see:
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
