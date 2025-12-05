Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, ORCL, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 636,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 63.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 68,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 284,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 26,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 863,628 contracts, representing approximately 86.4 million underlying shares or approximately 119% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 42,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

