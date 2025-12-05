Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, ORCL, SOFI

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 284,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 26,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 863,628 contracts, representing approximately 86.4 million underlying shares or approximately 119% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 42,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ORCL options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
