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AMD

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, ORCL, GS

May 01, 2026 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 486,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 48.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 46,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 369,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 38,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 20,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $937.50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $937.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ORCL options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend ETFs
 HALO Stock Predictions
 Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend ETFs-> HALO Stock Predictions-> Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett-> More articles by this source->

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