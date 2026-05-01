Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, ORCL, GS

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 369,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 38,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 20,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $937.50 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $937.50 strike highlighted in orange:
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