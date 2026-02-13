Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, LLY, CRL

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 22,521 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) saw options trading volume of 4,986 contracts, representing approximately 498,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
