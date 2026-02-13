Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, LLY, CRL

February 13, 2026 — 01:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 342,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 38,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 22,521 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) saw options trading volume of 4,986 contracts, representing approximately 498,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

