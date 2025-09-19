Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, LLY, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 570,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 57.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 97,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 41,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,729 contracts, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5530 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5530 strike highlighted in orange:

