Markets
AMD

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, LLY, BKNG

September 19, 2025 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 570,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 57.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 97,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 41,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,729 contracts, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5530 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, LLY options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NEE RSI
 Healthcare IPOs
 Funds Holding VSL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NEE RSI-> Healthcare IPOs-> Funds Holding VSL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
LLY
BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.