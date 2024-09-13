News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMC, CLF, STNG

September 13, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 58,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 8,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 882,000 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 98,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 4,467 contracts, representing approximately 446,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

