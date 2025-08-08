Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, SEI, FUBO

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) options are showing a volume of 8,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 870,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 86,483 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 13,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, SEI options, or FUBO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
BFO YTD Return
Institutional Holders of WBIA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.