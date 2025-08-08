Markets
AMAT

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, SEI, FUBO

August 08, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 28,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) options are showing a volume of 8,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 870,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 86,483 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 13,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, SEI options, or FUBO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

