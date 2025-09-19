Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, CAH, NEM

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 11,869 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 4,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,800 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 53,383 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
