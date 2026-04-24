Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, AMGN, DPZ

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,101 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,453 contracts, representing approximately 445,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 817,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, AMGN options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Low Priced Dividend Stocks
IPG Stock Predictions
Low Beta Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.