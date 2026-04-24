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AMAT

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, AMGN, DPZ

April 24, 2026 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 33,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $432.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 9,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $432.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,101 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,453 contracts, representing approximately 445,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 817,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, AMGN options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Low Priced Dividend Stocks
 IPG Stock Predictions
 Low Beta Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AMAT
AMGN
DPZ

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