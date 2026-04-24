Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, AMGN, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 33,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $432.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 9,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $432.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,101 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,453 contracts, representing approximately 445,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 817,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, AMGN options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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