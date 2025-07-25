Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, VST, DASH

July 25, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 25,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 26,609 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 17,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 5,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,600 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, VST options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
