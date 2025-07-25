Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, VST, DASH

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 26,609 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 17,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 5,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,600 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, VST options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
