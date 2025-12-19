Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, MU, ERIE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 74,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 228.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 28,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 388,294 contracts, representing approximately 38.8 million underlying shares or approximately 147.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 28,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) saw options trading volume of 1,751 contracts, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of ERIE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of ERIE. Below is a chart showing ERIE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

