Notable Friday Option Activity: AI, ORGO, NEXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 116,342 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 216.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 25,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (Symbol: ORGO) options are showing a volume of 6,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.5% of ORGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,500 underlying shares of ORGO. Below is a chart showing ORGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 15,899 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 121.5% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 13,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, ORGO options, or NEXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

