Notable Friday Option Activity: AI, ATEN, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 78,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 13,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN) saw options trading volume of 15,628 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 160.1% of ATEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,200 underlying shares of ATEN. Below is a chart showing ATEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 771,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 77.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 43,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, ATEN options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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