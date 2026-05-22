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Notable Friday Option Activity: AI, ATEN, MU

May 22, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 78,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN) saw options trading volume of 15,628 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 160.1% of ATEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,200 underlying shares of ATEN. Below is a chart showing ATEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 771,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 77.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 43,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, ATEN options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 Institutional Holders of TOON
 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> Institutional Holders of TOON-> S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AI
ATEN
MU

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