Notable Friday Option Activity: AFRM, CRM, STZ

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 44,039 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 3,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 11,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, CRM options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SKX shares outstanding history
USIO Stock Predictions
ROLL Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.