Notable Friday Option Activity: AFRM, CRM, STZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 27,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 2,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 44,039 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 3,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 11,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, CRM options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

