Notable Friday Option Activity: AEP, C, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), where a total volume of 25,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 95,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 20,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 310,742 contracts, representing approximately 31.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 24,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AEP options, C options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.