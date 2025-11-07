Notable Friday Option Activity: AEP, C, MARA

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 95,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 20,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 310,742 contracts, representing approximately 31.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 24,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEP options, C options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DUK
CALX YTD Return
Funds Holding TBAR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.