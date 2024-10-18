Notable Friday Option Activity: ADM, ZM, WGO

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 12,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 2,674 contracts, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADM options, ZM options, or WGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IRT
Institutional Holders of FXEU
CSGP Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.