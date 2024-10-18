Notable Friday Option Activity: ADM, ZM, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total volume of 13,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 12,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 2,674 contracts, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

