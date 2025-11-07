Notable Friday Option Activity: ACHR, GEV, OKTA

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 19,032 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 10,170 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
