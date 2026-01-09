Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, TOL, OXM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 18,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 5,126 contracts, representing approximately 512,600 underlying shares or approximately 44% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) saw options trading volume of 2,851 contracts, representing approximately 285,100 underlying shares or approximately 43% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

