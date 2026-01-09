Markets
ABNB

Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, TOL, OXM

January 09, 2026 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 18,790 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 5,126 contracts, representing approximately 512,600 underlying shares or approximately 44% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) saw options trading volume of 2,851 contracts, representing approximately 285,100 underlying shares or approximately 43% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, TOL options, or OXM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GO shares outstanding history
 KAHC YTD Return
 CFP Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GO shares outstanding history-> KAHC YTD Return-> CFP Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
TOL
OXM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.