Notable Friday Option Activity: ABNB, AVAV, VSCO

December 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 30,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 4,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) saw options trading volume of 11,900 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, AVAV options, or VSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

