Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, UEC, Z

May 23, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 1.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 134.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 253.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 149,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) saw options trading volume of 127,245 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 144.6% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 26,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 33,285 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 133% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 28,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

