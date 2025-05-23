Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, UEC, Z

Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) saw options trading volume of 127,245 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 144.6% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 26,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 33,285 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 133% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 28,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, UEC options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
