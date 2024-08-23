Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, SPHR, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 676,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 88,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 9,132 contracts, representing approximately 913,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.5% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,400 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:

