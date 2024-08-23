News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, SPHR, RH

August 23, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 676,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 67.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 88,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 9,132 contracts, representing approximately 913,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.5% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,400 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, SPHR options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
 XEL YTD Return
 Funds Holding PFLT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
SPHR
RH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.