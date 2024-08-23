Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, SPHR, RH

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 9,132 contracts, representing approximately 913,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.5% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,400 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, SPHR options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
XEL YTD Return
Funds Holding PFLT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.