Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 578,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 23,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 222,494 contracts, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 13,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, AMZN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of ESBK
TRIB Price Target
Institutional Holders of XMMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.