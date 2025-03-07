Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 616,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 56,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 578,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 23,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 222,494 contracts, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 13,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, AMZN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

