AAPL

Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT

March 07, 2025 — 01:32 pm EST

March 07, 2025 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 616,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 56,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 578,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 23,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 222,494 contracts, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 13,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, AMZN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
