AAP

Notable Friday Option Activity: AAP, KREF, COST

August 23, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 37,201 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 204% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF) options are showing a volume of 10,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.5% of KREF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,700 underlying shares of KREF. Below is a chart showing KREF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 23,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, KREF options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

