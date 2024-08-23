Notable Friday Option Activity: AAP, KREF, COST

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF) options are showing a volume of 10,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.5% of KREF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,700 underlying shares of KREF. Below is a chart showing KREF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 23,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:
