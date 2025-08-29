Notable Friday Option Activity: AAOI, AS, OXY

Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 20,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 41,564 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAOI options, AS options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EXE MACD
Funds Holding NXTP
HYG Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.