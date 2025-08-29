Notable Friday Option Activity: AAOI, AS, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), where a total volume of 24,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 20,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 41,564 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAOI options, AS options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.